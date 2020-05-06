How to survive with reduced pay

Many consumers who have received no salary and still awaiting for the approval of their Unemployment Insurance Fund have been asking about available options to assist in managing the little money that they have.

Some are tempted to withdraw their savings, while others want to cancel their insurance policies.

Ntombenhle Hadebe, 54, Soweto, said she did not know who to pay this month and did not know if she would make ends meet this month as she was only paid an apportionment of five days she worked towards the end of March.

Her employer has applied for UIF benefits and does not know when would that be paid, as her neighbour who has become a beneficiary after retrenchment has not received her April payout.