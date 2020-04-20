Credit insurance could rescue you

The National Credit Regulator (NCR) is advising consumers where applicable to consider the option of their life credit life insurance benefit as a relief in this difficult period.

Nomsa Motshegare, the CEO, said a life credit life insurance that a consumer signed up when applying for a loan covers the outstanding debt in the event of unforeseen circumstances such as retrenchments, unemployment disability to earn income disabilities and others.

"In the event the consumer becomes unable to earn income, the life credit life insurance provides the credit providers must settle or pay the consumer's debt for a period of 12 months for the remaining payment period or until the consumer finds employment," said Motshegare. She said many consumers may not be aware that they have a credit life insurance and that premium is already included in the cost of credit.

"To check if this insurance is in place consumers must contact their credit providers and where applicable consider use of this benefit to provide relief."

Baney Sager, CEO of DebtBuster said as the government has considered ways to help consumers whose income might be affected by the lockdown, he said consumers should not bank on payment holidays.