Client, dealership fight over lay-by agreement

Many consumers who want to cancel contracts are facing challenges as the national lockdown drags on.

In many cases the businesses they got into agreements with insist on holding them liable for their contracts even though the reasons for cancellation are due to their inability to fulfil their obligation due to the current lockdown to fight the spread of Covid-19.

Some service providers have upped cancellation fees contrary to lay-by agreements entered into.

Despite a cancellation of 1% on a lay-by agreement, Nationwide Trucks want to charge their client, Lucky Mamosadi, 10% - contrary to the legal limit.

Mamosadi of eMalahleni in Mpumalanga province wanted to buy a second-hand truck from this dealership on a lay-by agreement, he said.

Mamosadi did not sign any written contract stating the terms and conditions of their lay-by agreement, but said they verbally agreed that he would raise the balance of the contract by the end of April while they keep the truck.

The purchase amount for the truck is R977,500. Mamosadi later made a transfer of R400,000 on an understanding that he was entering on a three months lay-by agreement, he said.

ConsumerLine has seen a copy of his R400,000 transaction, which also shows an administration fee of R3,450.

However, the dealership has now upped the cancellation fee to 10%, claiming that they did not do anything wrong.