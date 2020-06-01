Travel ban will not affect ticket holders

Thousands of consumers who had to cancel their air travel due to Covid-19 do not have to worry about their refunds or be compelled to take vouchers or postpone their vacation.

The Consumer Goods and Service Ombudsman (CGSO), Magauta Mphahlele, said in terms of the Consumer Protection Act (CPA), consumers have the right to cancel any advance booking, reservations or order due to circumstances

beyond their control.

Mphahlele said the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic and the resultant travel bans and restriction on gatherings has resulted in floods of cancellations of flights, accommodation and services.

She said there was widespread confusion about the rights and duties of the parties affected in respect of the

refunds.

She said CGSO empathised with business who stood to carry massive losses due to cancellation. "Therefore, we urge all parties to act reasonably and fairly as well as work together to minimise the impact on the economy and household," Mphahlele said.

She said the CGSO has been flooded with complaints from consumers who were offered vouchers instead of a full refund as their trips were cancelled due to the national lockdown.