Scary time for investor in a scheme

When Molebogeng Moretsi invested her money with The Bull Trend, an investment company, in February last year, she did not anticipate to struggle to get her investment payout at its maturity date.

Moretsi had to seek the intervention of Consumer Line. She has since been paid R10,000, a far cry from her R110,000 investment and the interest that should make the payout a bigger amount.

The Bull Trend owner Aniki Makinta blamed her inability to release Moretsi's money on the current situation due to the lockdown even though her investment matured in February this year.

Moretsi, 36, of Garankuwa, north of Pretoria, said the R110,000 she invested was part of her divorce settlement. According to her, Makinta had made her to believe her investment sum would double to R220,000 at maturity.

Moretsi said she met Makinta through her mother, who showed her nothing but joy over what she got back for her investment with The Bull Trend.

The mother of two had divided her R110,000 investment into three parts: R100,000 for herself and R5,000 each for her children for a period of 12 months.

Moretsi said she was made to sign a share purchase contract which she later discovered was not an investment agreement.