When taps were shut by the lockdown patience proved to be golden indeed

With the latest relaxation of Covid-19 lockdown rules, we have so much to be thankful for. Those of our friends and family who work in the hospitality industry, and have been going without an income since their places of employment shut down, can now go back to work.

This comes weeks after the nation also got allowed to start drinking again - within reason.

At the height of the lockdown, many South Africans were behaving like nyaope kids. In many suburbs, people were paying a heart-stopping R600 for a bottle of gin that usually costs around R130. Others were paying R300 for packs of cigarettes.

When my wife eavesdropped on me having a conversation - on Zoom - with a friend who'd paid R300 for a packet of cigarettes, she said the friend was behaving like a nyaope kid: "Couldn't you wait until it was all over?," she asked.

Like crack in the US back in the 1990s, woonga or nyaope makes those addicted to it go to extremes to secure it. Kids will sell their mother's furniture to get money for it. They'd even sell their mothers to pimps if they could.