Clients rush to update wills

Since health minister Zweli Mkhize indicated that an estimated number of 40,000 to 45,000 South Africans could die from Covid-19 by November, a number of law firms have seen a spike in requests for wills, Consumer Line has discovered.

Experts believe that, as it stands, the health system does not have the capacity to treat patients in their intensive care units.

According to the CEO of wills and estate administration company at Capital Legacy Alex Simeonides, the minister's comments may have triggered the rise of inquiries from South Africans who want to draw new wills and updated the existing ones.

"It has become apparent that South Africans are also ensuring that they have their wills updated and, in some cases, have taken the time to ensure that they do indeed have a valid will in place due to the outbreak of the coronavirus," Simeonides said.

He said the national lockdown had spurred many South Africans to complete their wills online or over the telephone.

Simeonides said social distancing regulations and a phased reopening of businesses over the coming months could make it difficult to ensure that these new or updated wills comply with the law.