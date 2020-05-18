Consumer happy after his Mercedes-Benz is fixed

A Sowetan reader, who had bought a defective car with a fake disc from a KwaZulu-Natal car dealer two months ago, had his vehicle fixed, thanks to the intervention of the Office of the Consumer Affairs in the province.

Sipho Gqweta had highlighted his plight with Consumer Line after KZNcars.co.za sold him a defective Mercedes-Benz, but the dealership refused to refund him the money despite taking the car back.

But today, Gqweta is all smiles after the vehicle was fixed, thanks to the intervention of KwaZulu-Natal Consumer Protector Tshepiso Selepe, whose team visited the car dealer last week.

Dealership owner Vinton Perumal confirmed to Consumer Line that they fixed the car at the request of Gqweta.

But Perumal, who had threatened to sue this reporter and Sowetan when he was approached for comment for the first article, said Gqweta had initially agreed to buy and sort out the car. But Perumal said the issues Gqweta had has been sorted out by the dealershi. "We made repairs to the car to his satisfaction," Perumal said.

Gqweta said on March 7 he spotted second-hand Mercedes-Benz which was advertised for sale on KZNcars.co.za website for R90,000.

He said he later visited the car dealer to view the car, but was unable to test drive it and the salesperson Rufus Thomas allegedly told him that its battery was flat because it had not been driven for a long time.