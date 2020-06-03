Buying a bottle not licence to be reckless

If you braved a cold winter morning to go and queue outside a bottle store to buy alcohol, own it – you are an alcoholic.

Really? In the middle of the novel coronavirus pandemic which has claimed close to 400,000 lives worldwide, you, my fellow countrymen, went out there and waited for hours just to purchase your favourite cold beverages.

As we woke up on Monday morning, scores of South Africans formed snake-long queues waiting for liquor outlets to open.

Security guards had their hands full to enforce social distancing among the jolly crowds excited they were finally allowed to buy drinks after two months.

“We are tired of drinking umqombothi [traditional beer], we have been very thirsty,” shouted a group of patrons at the Spar Tops in Tembisa as hundreds lined up outside as early as 7am.

Another excited patron said they were very happy the regulations were relaxed as alcohol “has nothing to do with coronavirus”.

Others at a Pretoria liquor store sang joyously Sangena, Sangena, (we are getting in) when the shop opened as their queue began moving.