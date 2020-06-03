Court rules Covid-19 patients may not be forced into compulsory state quarantine in SA

The government may not force patients who test positive for Covid-19 into compulsory state quarantine if they are able to self-isolate, the high court in Pretoria ruled on Wednesday.

AfriForum claimed the court ruling on Wednesday as a victory after challenging regulations signed by the co-operative governance & traditional affairs ministry under the Disaster Management Act on April 29.

“These regulations, which AfriForum regards as ... irrational, were aimed at putting everyone who tests positive for Covid-19 under compulsory state quarantine,” the lobby group said in a statement.

The regulations suggested that everyone who tested positive for Covid-19, regardless of whether they showed symptoms, could be placed in a government isolation facility.