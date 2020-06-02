Smokers cry foul after police blow out protests at Union Buildings

Since the start of the lockdown, smoker Sue Pienaar has been smoking counterfeit brands because premium brands were expensive.

"We haven't had access to legal cigarettes since lockdown because they cost more than R1,000 a carton, so we have been buying illegal ones for about R650. I have a sore throat because every day I'm smoking a different brand. A packet lasts me a day and a night and maybe half of the morning, so I am not a heavy smoker," said Pienaar.

She said her mother, who is 80 and has been smoking for 62 years, has been having major withdrawal symptoms.

"All we want is our right and choice to smoke our cigarettes. We don't want to fight with the president or ministers. Just give us our smokes, please," said Pienaar.

Protester Adrianne Gopper, said: "I am a smoker. It's my life and my choice. I decided to start smoking from the age of 23 and taking that away from me is against my constitutional right. We are paying ridiculous prices."

Smokers headed to to parliament on Tuesday to protest against the cigarette ban imposed by government to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Most placards branded cooperative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma a "liar".

Others read: “We want to zol.”

Joy Smith, 70, who joined the growing number of protesters at 12pm, said she had been smoking for 50 years.

“A ban like this will not stop me from smoking,” said Smith.

“Mrs Dlamini-Zuma is using the Covid-19 pandemic to further her own agenda. She might hate smoking, and she is entitled to her opinion. That’s her right.

"She must not lie. She stood in front of the nation and said she had 2,000 people supporting her. When a tobacco company analysed that, there wasn't 2,000 supporters.

"Another thing she lied about is that she said she is guided by the World Health Organisation (WHO). But WHO has never told any country to ban cigarettes. South Africa is supposed to be democracy and there is supposed to be consultation, but where is consultation? I have been smoking for 50 years. I am very upset.”