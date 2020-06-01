IN PICS | South Africans wake up bright and early to queue for booze

It has been 67 days since South Africans have been able to purchase alcohol after the alcohol ban that was announced by police minister Bheki Cele on March 25 to help curb the spread of Covid-19 — two days before the country went into a 21-day national lockdown.

Bert Johannes said he wanted to come early so that he could get all of his “good stuff”.

“I knew that today is going to be hectic. So I figured I might as well bring my camp chair and be early so I can get my beer,” he said.