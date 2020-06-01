IN PICS | South Africans wake up bright and early to queue for booze
South Africans lined up to wait for liquor stores across the country to open their doors for the first time since the start of the coronavirus lockdown.
Today marks the first day of level 3 in SA and also the day that the ban on the sale of alcohol is lifted.
A queue of about 20 people outside Liquor City at the Sophiatown Shopping Complex. Two individuals who preferred not to be named said that they specifically woke up early to come and queue. "We are planning on getting cases of beer, we just hope that they won't limit quantities too much because we don't want to have to come here again tomorrow.
It has been 67 days since South Africans have been able to purchase alcohol after the alcohol ban that was announced by police minister Bheki Cele on March 25 to help curb the spread of Covid-19 — two days before the country went into a 21-day national lockdown.
Bert Johannes said he wanted to come early so that he could get all of his “good stuff”.
“I knew that today is going to be hectic. So I figured I might as well bring my camp chair and be early so I can get my beer,” he said.
