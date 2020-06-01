Excited shoppers queue to buy their choice of alcohol as ban is lifted

Eager South Africans customers at the Ferndale liquor city observed social distancing as they waited in a queue to get into the store.

Each customer is sanitised and given a peg before being allowed into the shop. A customer who did not want to be named said he was relieved liquor stores were open.

"I'm obviously happy because I can't link alcohol with the virus. I understand why the government did not allow tarvens to operate because people would chill there."