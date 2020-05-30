'You better have a receipt to prove your cigarettes weren't stolen or bought illegally': Cele

Police minister Bheki Cele has explained that people carrying cigarettes will have to produce receipts for them.

“If you are having it in your pocket whether in large or small quantities we would like to see the evidence of where you got it,” he said on Saturday.

Cele said police had the right to ask people for a receipt and that this was done to ensure the cigarettes were not purchased illegally or stolen.

“Cigarettes are not banned from being smoked they are banned from being sold. We would like to see where you got your cigarettes. Police have the right to ask you if you were at a roadblock where you got this item,” he said.