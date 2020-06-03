Jokes aside, state of our nation's defined by booze

Equally debilitating was the fact that in many of these communities, a disturbing practice is normalised. Tavern owners enter into agreements with recipients of social grants to give them an advance of alcohol and be paid at the end of the month when grants are received.

Some of these owners go as far as keeping the Sassa cards of clients, withdrawing the money owed to them before the card could go buy children's essential basic needs, which is meant to buy. The result is that children in these communities are neglected, setting parameters for them to become alcoholics too.

The question that we must ask ourselves, and it is an important question, is why does the youth of our country drink so heavily?

The reality of the situation is that this consumption of alcohol is largely an escape from the nervous conditions that define the lives of millions of our people.

The poor drink to escape the realities of poverty. Those young men and women were standing in those long queues because they didn't have jobs to go to and classes to attend. They are youth whose dreams have been deferred and who, to cope, have turned to the bottle.

But it's not just the poor who drink to escape; the middle class too drinks for escape. Several studies have been conducted across the world, including one recently by the British Medical Association, detailing the growing rates of alcoholism among professionals.

The research argues that professionals are overwhelmed, indebted and stressed by their work environments and family responsibilities, hence they turn to the bottle. One can only imagine how much worse this is for young black professionals who must navigate all this and racism in the workplace.

As we share and laugh at videos of people dancing and singing outside liquor stores, we must pause to reflect on what the scenes tell us about the state of our nation.

We will find that the reality is not as funny as those videos.