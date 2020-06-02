ANC youth task team calls for review of alcohol unbanning

The ANC national youth task team has called on government to reconsider the unbanning of alcohol sales under lockdown level 3.

The structure said the sale of alcohol had the potential to put a strain on the health system unnecessarily.

Alcohol consumption, said task team spokesperson Sizophila Mkhize in a statement, may also sabotage the “stability” that had been achieved in the country’s healthcare system in preparation for Covid-19.

Mkhize said they were also concerned that the return of alcohol sales may bring about a spike in crime, which had dropped dramatically for the two months when booze was banned.

“We do however note with concern that the resumption of liquor sales is likely to cause a strain on the healthcare system and undermine the very stability of the system which has allowed for the treatment of Covid-19 cases,” she said.