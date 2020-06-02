Prince Kaybee gets dragged for telling people to rather save than spend money on alcohol

He explained that he had friends who were borrowing money to go buy booze and said people should buy what they can afford and not go into debt to buy alcohol.

“Not trying to sound smart at all, Just my thoughts during the most challenging time in the history of mankind, we better off saving. But if you don’t understand, keep it moving,” he told a fan who criticised him.

He added that “for the alcohol industry to survive it's not up to the poor, it's up to those who can afford it”.

Kaybee wasn't the only one who got heat for making such a suggestion.

One user was dragged, including by some big name celebs, for claiming that people who were standing in line for alcohol should be investing in property instead.

“No-one's rushing to buy property or to make investments. What a time to be alive,” the user wrote, alongside snaps of people waiting in line.

Rapper Boity hit back, telling the user to let people spend their money how they please.

“So I must leave 6 pack ya R150 and go buy a house with that money? Just leave people to spend their money as they please, man. Jeez!” she wrote.