Thirsty Durban residents splurge thousands on booze

Durban's thirsty residents came out in full force when liquor outlets threw open their doors for business on Monday, with some splurging up to R3,000 in savings for the occasion.

Hundreds started lining up in anticipation from about 6am.

Masked and in winter gear, they waited patiently for two to three hours before the outlets opened at 9am, in accordance with government regulations.

At Liberty Liquors in Greyville, a long queue snaked around the block as people continued to gather through the morning.

Security was tight and many of the anxious tipplers proved hostile when photographed, turning their backs and hiding their faces.

One mused: "I think all these people are supposed to be at work and that's why they don't like the media."

Pam and Charlie White, who joined the crowd at 7.15am, said they were elated that they were allowed to buy alcohol again.

They were there to buy wine, whisky and beers.

"We are so happy the ban has been lifted," said Pam.

Another shopper, who refused to be named, said he had R,1000 to spend on whisky and beers.

"I missed my drinks so much. I'm going to get my favourite Johnnie Walker and celebrate tonight," he said.