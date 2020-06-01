Children 'suffered' under Covid-19 lockdown: Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu

South Africa’s children have been forced to “look after themselves” under lockdown. They have been victims of and witnesses to gender-based violence, watched as their parents were forced into a “unsupervised detoxification” and exposed to cyberbullying as they've spent more time online.

This was the frank admission from deputy social development minister Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu. She and minister Lindiwe Zulu spoke during the launch of Child Protection Week on Monday.

Covid-19 and the lockdown “brought a number of challenges for children”, she said, adding that with the ban on alcohol under lockdown, many parents were forced into “unsupervised detoxification”.

“Let me share what I have picked up in the support that we had to give to children,” she said.

“Children had to look after themselves, because as South Africa we are a country that abuses alcohol. And with a lot of abuse of alcohol came the removal of alcohol and unsupervised detoxification. A lot of families went into detox.