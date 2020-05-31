Tourism minister announces R30m fund for guides hit hard by lockdown

Tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane has announced a new R30m fund to benefit tour guides who were hit hard by the close of the industry during lockdown.

Kubayi-Ngubane announced the fund during a press conference on Saturday evening.

She said the fund came after a meeting with tour guides who had been neglected by the government’s relief initiatives.

Currently, the department has R200m set aside as a tourism relief fund to help companies that have had to shut down due to the lockdown.

Applications for that fund close on Sunday, May 31.

“As you are aware, the tour guiding subsector is dominated by freelancers and independent contractors with no job security and for this reason the government relief schemes, including the tourism relief fund, did not cover them.

“In response, the department has come up with an additional financial relief mechanism for tourist guides. We have set aside a total of R30m which will provide financial relief over a period of two to three months,” said Kubayi-Ngubane.