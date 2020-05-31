Mpumalanga licensing departments ready for renewal of driver's licences and discs.

Mpumalanga community safety, security and liaison MEC Gabi Shabalala say all is in order for the registration and licensing of vehicles on Monday during the start of level 3 of the national lockdown.

Shabalala said the focus will be given to licence renewal, licence disc renewals and that is determined by the huge backlog on expired discs and driver's licences.

“We are saying yes, all is in order; come Monday all shall be operational and our licensing centers have prepared the precautionary measures to curb the spread of Covid-19. We are asking the public to listen to the officials and follow the protocol of social distancing that are given in all the licensing departments.

We are aware that some would want to do bookings for learner's and driver's licences; patience will be highly recommended as we want to ease the backlog,” said Shabalala.

As the country moves to level 3 of the lockdown on Monday, Shabalala warned that public members are also required to wear their masks everywhere they go.

“Masks are mandatory, people should not forget that. We know some will be wanting to buy alcohol, it’s strictly for home consumption and no drink and driving m, so we will arrest those who break the rules of the road and those who are found to be drinking on the streets,” said Shabalala.

Shabalala said all people will be sanitised and the department have provided all licensing departments in the province with PPEs.