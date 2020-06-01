Ramaphosa reveals plan to centralise Covid-19 procurement for the entire continent

President Cyril Ramaphosa has revealed that the government is building a platform that will be used to procure Covid-19 related supplies for the entire African continent.

The floundering SAA is set to benefit hugely from the process as it is one of three airlines that will be transporting the supplies from across the world.

The centralised procurement process will also see Johannesburg and Addis Ababa as transport hubs from which medical supplies from China, and elsewhere, would be flown to other countries on the continent.

“We are now setting up a procurement platform which we are going to launch next week and which will allow every country in the continent to procure from a central place and benefit from the scale through which we will be buying from the various suppliers in China,” said Ramaphosa in a virtual engagement with members of the SA National Editors Forum on Sunday.