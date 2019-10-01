Prevention of gender violence requires a multifaceted approach

Collaboration across different government departments is critical in the battle against gender-based violence (GBV).

Recent civil society efforts to work with the government to address GBV demonstrate both the challenges and opportunities provided by such collaboration.

In case anybody needs reminding how serious a problem GBV is in SA, a World Health Organisation study estimated that the rate of women murdered in SA (9,6 per 100,000) was five times higher than the global average.

Crime statistics released by the police highlighted a 7,7% increase in the number of women killed between the 2015/2016 and 2016/2017 reporting periods.

In a recent project, the Centre for the Study of Violence and Reconciliation collaborated with the department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) to find ways of strengthening violence prevention through the community work programme.

The project involved working with different stakeholders in developing training material and supporting 160 participants, from four sites across Gauteng.

The activities reaffirmed how there is no single, underlying cause of GBV and that efforts to prevent it require multifaceted interventions, by multiple-stakeholders, at multiple levels.