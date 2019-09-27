Public servants march against femicide and gender-based violence
Public servants took to the streets in a march to the Union Buildings in Tshwane on Friday against gender-based violence and femicide in SA.
“The march by public servants seeks to reinforce President Cyril Ramaphosa’s call for all sectors of society to work together to stop the violence and the killing of women and children,” said a statement by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS).
During the march, public servants and government leaders committed themselves to a pledge in line with public service policies offering recourse for sexual harassment in the workplace, victimisation and unsafe working conditions.
A torch lighting ceremony in honour of women who died as a result of gender-based violence was to be held on the lawns of the Union Buildings followed by an address by public service and administration minister Senzo Mchunu.
“The public service has a range of laws, policies, programmes and interventions in place across all sectors to address various forms of gender-based violence and the needs of vulnerable groups.
“The recommitment of implementation of these laws and policies will be effective as it is to ensure survivors do continue to experience high levels of secondary victimisation when accessing services on matters related to gender based violence,” said the GCIS.
Gauteng MEC for community safety Faith Mazibuko, police and law enforcement officials will, meanwhile, lead a march on Friday evening to “reclaim” the dignity and rights of women in Tshwane.
The march, themed “reclaiming the night”, follows several incidents of gender-based violence and crimes against women and children reported in the region.
“Its main purpose is to declare war against gender-based violence within the policing precinct. About 1,000 people are expected to attend the march,” said community safety spokesperson Hulani Mashaba.
