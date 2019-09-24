No man is born to cause violence to women, Prince Harry tells SA

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, kickstarted their 10-day tour of southern Africa on Monday by visiting Nyanga, the Cape Flats township dubbed the country's "murder capital".

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex witnessed a self-defence workshop for young women at the Nyanga Methodist Church run by The Justice Desk, a non-profit organisation that teaches children about their rights, self-awareness and safety.

The media contingent that turned up to cover the event seemed to outnumber the locals. Most residents seemed surprised to see fancy cars and police in their midst.