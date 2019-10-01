WATCH | More than 200 shacks destroyed by fire, hundreds homeless in Kempton Park
Over 200 shacks were destroyed and about 900 people were left homeless when a fire swept through an informal settlement in Kempton Park on October 30 2019. Ekurhuleni emergency services spokesperson Aaron Mafunda said the cause of the fire was not established and no one was injured.
More than 200 shacks were destroyed, leaving 900 people homeless by a fire that swept through an informal settlement in Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni.
Ekurhuleni emergency services spokesperson Aaron Mafunda said the fire broke out just before 7pm on Monday at the Pomona informal settlement.
Kempton Park: Fire at informal settlement. pic.twitter.com/TXEhBPRmQM— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) September 30, 2019
“We had three tankers and six major fire pumps that we used. We had six different fire stations extinguishing the fire and we managed to contain the fire shortly after midnight.”
Mafunda said that disaster management teams tried to get alternative accommodation for those displaced but residents refused, fearing for the safety of the belongings they could salvage.
“All of them refused because of their belongings they managed to salvage. Although our metro police and SA Police Services were on scene and tried to reassure them that everything would be safe, they still refused to move.”
Mafunda said the cause of the fire was not established.
He said no one was injured.
This is a developing story.
FIRE: Dann Road Informal Settlement, East Rand. pic.twitter.com/oOjEvsmnxv— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) September 30, 2019
Fire ongoing in Kempton Park, Johannesburg this evening. Hopefully it is brought under control quickly by #firefighters at the site pic.twitter.com/JyZLcqv7Pk— Automatic Sprinkler Inspection Bureau (@ASIBinspect) September 30, 2019
Informal settlement on great North on fire! That settlement has been there for years!!!!! pic.twitter.com/9Uxcmb8azA— C ❤️ (@ScienceChiq_79) September 30, 2019
