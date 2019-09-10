Government outlines plans to deal with GBV and xenophobic violence

SA's justice, crime prevention and security cluster ministers on Tuesday outlined plans to deal with gender-based violence (GBV) and attacks on foreigners that have rocked the country in recent weeks.

Government also revealed, at a media briefing, that it was in the dark about the number of undocumented foreigners in the country.

Leading the team was minister of defence and military veterans Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula who outlined several plans on how government wanted to deal with the situation.

They included:

• Early warning systems on an ongoing basis

Mapisa-Nqakula said the government would strengthen police to ensure speedy arrests of perpetrators of both GBV and attacks on foreigners in an intelligence-driven operation.

"Intelligence agencies are working day and night to detect and prevent the occurrence of these violent incidents and we now know a lot of these have been nipped in the bud because of the early warning systems," said Mapisa-Nqakula.

"We put a lot of emphasis on intelligence-driven investigations and operations and therefore we are trying to avoid a situation of arresting wrong people and leaving out perpetrators of violence."