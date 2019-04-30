Policy to address gender-based violence ready for comment

The draft policy framework to address gender-based violence in the post-school education and training system which has been collecting dust in the department of higher education and training has finally been signed by the minister of higher education and training Naledi Pandor for public comments.

The department said that the final version of the framework is to be submitted to the government printers for publishing in the Gazette by this week.

The framework (which has been edited) was drafted by gender specialist, Lisa Vetten, following consultations in 2017/2018, and as endeavours to "conceptualise gender-based violence and define its manifestation in terms of existing laws and policies".

The framework further aims to provide guidance to higher learning institutions "around the structures, mechanisms and processes" that institutions "must put in place to address GBV". It will also set out oversight of the department and institutions' "development and implementation of policy," among other key objectives.

This is a considerable milestone in the fight against sexual violation in academia. It follows pressure from academics who voiced their concern in a widely circulated open letter addressed to the minister in March.

The letter's focus was on gender-based violence and sexual violence on campuses. The group called for a special investigation into the extent and scope of sexual offences in the higher education sector. I thought that their demand for a public register of offenders was earnest.

The demand for the disclosure of quarterly stats is significant and practical, because when we know the prevalence, we will be better equipped to deal with the calamity. The true nature of sexual violation in academia will not be established until official data is recorded.