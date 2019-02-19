Crime may torpedo Cyril's economic revival drive

President Cyril Ramaphosa used his State of the Nation Address (Sona) to outline his relatively new government's action plan.

Ramaphosa mainly focused on economic growth, investment and job creation.

He also announced substantial investments in education, health and housing. But there was very limited focus on crime.

The preventive strategies he outlined were somewhat stale. Most, especially those related to policing and gender-based violence, have been tried before.

They yielded few positive results and there is no evidence to suggest that they'll work any better now.

This, in a country whose levels of violent crimes such as gender-based violence and violence against children is alarming.

Ramaphosa's robust plans for the economy have the potential of reducing violent crime in the future.

But, importantly, existing levels of violent crime can severely undermine his government's efforts to stimulate growth, increase investment and reduce poverty. There's an urgent need for crime-prevention strategies.

Many of the determinants of violent crime in SA are beyond the police's control.

Crime and violence are shaped by a variety and combination of societal factors such as inequality, societal conformity to use of violence, and alcohol and drug abuse. Despite this reality, the entire mandate of crime control has fallen squarely on the shoulders of the SAPS.