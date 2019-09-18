Ramaphosa announces emergency action plan to combat gender-based violence

Strengthen criminal justice system

To ensure that justice is served with perpetrators being held to account and for survivors to not suffer secondary victimisation, funds will be made available towards improving functioning of Sexual Offences Courts and Thuthuzela Care Centres as well as the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Investigation Units of the SA Police Services.

“The department of justice and constitutional development is already working on measures to clear the backlog of criminal cases for rape and other forms of gender-based violence,” said Ramaphosa.

Special courts will be established to deal specifically with gender-based violence while additional court staff will be hired and focus will be put on clearing the backlog at forensic laboratories.

Enhancing legal and regulatory reforms

“We will propose to parliament the necessary legislative changes to ensure that all crimes against women and children attract harsher minimum sentences,” said Ramaphosa.

He reiterated that life sentence should mean life in prison, that the state will oppose bail for suspects charged with rape and murder of women and children and that those who are found guilty should not be eligible for parole.

There will also be focus on rehabilitating offenders and youth at risk.

“It is also important that legislation like the Victim Support Services Bill is finalised as it will strengthen support for GBV programmes and services.

“We call on all parliamentary committees to prioritise these areas of legislative reform and ensure that we have effective legislation in place without delay.”

Ensuring adequate care, support and healing for victims

He also announced that funding model for organisations working with survivors of gender-based violence will be standardised.

Post-rape training for health care providers and counsellors who give care and support to victims and survivors will be provided while Thuthuzela Care Centres will be increased from 54 to 100 by 2025.

Ramaphosa has also tasked the department of social development with increasing awareness of substance abuse.

Gender equity offices will be established in universities and colleges as Ramaphosa believes more focus is needed on in institutions of higher learning.

Improving economic power of women

Ramaphosa said that women were vulnerable to abuse because of their dependency on men for financial resources.

To combat this, the government will continue prioritising women when it comes to employment, training and business opportunities. Ramaphosa called on the private sector to do the same.

“Government is committed to reach its target to set aside 30% of the value of its procurement for women-owned businesses, and to progressively increase that to 40%,” he said.

“We will continue to prioritise support and training for women engaging in small business and informal sector activity, and call on established business to be part of this effort. All government departments will be expected to adhere to gender-responsive planning, budgeting, monitoring and evaluation.”