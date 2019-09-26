Premier Sihle Zikalala announced in Durban on Thursday that the province had a multi-faceted plan aimed at dealing with the root causes of violence against women and children as well as violence directed at foreign nationals.

"A team of senior government officials has been formed to identify hotspots that pose a higher risk to young people getting physically harmed or harming those around them.

"These will include pubs‚ taverns and nightclubs that are frequented by young people‚ often college and university students‚" Zikalala said.

He said the KZN liquor authority would also play an active role in monitoring and regulating trading hours in the identified areas.

He added that the authority would also promote anti gender-based violence messages at liquor outlets.

Zikalala said the government viewed a lack of skills and unemployment as contributing factors to women being dependent on men‚ making them vulnerable to abuse.