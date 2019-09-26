South Africa

KZN to crack down on drinking holes in fight against gender violence

By Lwandile Bhengu - 26 September 2019 - 17:53
Assorted Beers
Assorted Beers
Image: 123RF/Brent Hofacker

Premier Sihle Zikalala announced in Durban on Thursday that the province had a multi-faceted plan aimed at dealing with the root causes of violence against women and children as well as violence directed at foreign nationals.

"A team of senior government officials has been formed to identify hotspots that pose a higher risk to young people getting physically harmed or harming those around them.

"These will include pubs‚ taverns and nightclubs that are frequented by young people‚ often college and university students‚" Zikalala said.

He said the KZN liquor authority would also play an active role in monitoring and regulating trading hours in the identified areas.

He added that the authority would also promote anti gender-based violence messages at liquor outlets.

Zikalala said the government viewed a lack of skills and unemployment as contributing factors to women being dependent on men‚ making them vulnerable to abuse.

CrimeStats | Gauteng is drunk driving capital - with 30,203 cases in a year

Drunk driving and driving under the influence of drugs or other substances has decreased in five provinces, according to the 2018/2019 crime ...
News
2 weeks ago

"In order to turn around this not ideal situation‚ we have to vigorously pursue our radical economic transformation programme‚ particularly as it relates to the emancipation of women and the youth‚" he said.

The announcement was preceded by a march from Curries Fountain which included eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda‚ his deputy Belinda Scott as well as MEC for health Nomagugu Simelane and social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza.

"We as men‚ in particular‚ have to be the protectors of vulnerable groups like children‚ women and people living with disabilities‚" said Kaunda.

"Therefore we need to join the premier to ensure that we mobilise communities‚ religious sectors‚ business sectors and members of the community to rise to the occasion and say enough is enough.

"We can longer tolerate the incidents that we are observing in or society so therefore we are declaring war and that war requires all of us‚” he said.

-TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Mom of missing teacher heads for Vietnam
No ticket today thanks! Motorist drives off with officer on bonnet
X