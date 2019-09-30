Man jailed for stabbing ex-girlfriend 24 times, despite her having a protection order against him

A Krugersdorp man who stabbed his ex-girlfriend to death in November last year was sentenced to life imprisonment in the Johannesburg high court on Monday.

The sentence was handed down by acting judge David Mhango.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said Ellias Modiselle, 43, had been in custody since the murder of Belinda Legobye. On top of the life term, Modiselle was also sentenced to an additional four years after being found guilty of contravening the Domestic Violence Act.

The NPA said that in October 2018, Legobye successfully applied for an interim protection order at the Krugersdorp magistrate’s court against Modiselle, who was abusing her and threatening to kill her.

However, on November 12 last year, Modiselle contravened the protection order and went to Legobye’s house armed with a knife. He stabbed her 24 times.