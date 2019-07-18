Baffling why women are queuing up to share Musa Mseleku

I have always viewed heterosexual marriage in general as a union that only favours men and oppresses women.

That is why I was shocked to read about the scores of women who are eagerly trying to get into a polygamous marriage.

Reality TV star Musa Mseleku's team announced this week that the number of hopefuls raring to go on a group date with him, at a fee of R5,000 each, had doubled due to high demand.

The initial invitation for the "In Pursuit of Number 5" event had only called for 10 women to go on the date with Mseleku. This was sold out within hours, two weeks ago.

What was fascinating for me was what was the motivating factor for my sisters to desperately want to become a part of the Mseleku household.