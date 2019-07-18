Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng blasts graft

The narrative on the perception of corruption being associated with black people will have to be eradicated in order to overcome the scourge.

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng said it would be difficult to defeat corruption if the public sector is perceived as the source. Mogoeng delivered the key note lecture at the 67-Minutes Leadership Talk hosted by the People Matter Foundation in Kempton Park, on the East Rand, yesterday.

Held on the eve of late statesman Nelson Mandela's birthday, the leadership talk was to celebrate his life.

"We will never be able to defeat corruption for as long as we allow ourselves to be choreographed into believing corruption can only be in the public sector, or let me be a little crude about it - that it's a black thing."