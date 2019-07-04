Musa Mseleku not the same as Hugh Hefner
Comparing Musa Mseleku to Hugh Hefner is an affront to Zulu culture. Mseleku marries and has children with his wives while The Hef's "Bunnies" were purely for his pleasure and Playboy magazine. - Anonymous
DA too bossy for its own good
The DA mindset is that of being bosses even where they don't feature. How can they tell the governing party who to deploy? Already, they have lost the support of the EFF because of them being bossy. - Mr B, Diepkloof
Ace awed because of skeletons
Ace Magashule is a loose cannon, and is aware no one in ANC can dare call him to order because of the smallernyana skeletons in their closets. Every contaminated cadre is waiting to open a can of worms, which the ANC fears. - Shaluza
Don't excuse obesity for beauty
I have read about big mamas or obese women. Most, if not all, are women from Gauteng province. Many die bedridden. Today, unfortunately, obesity is encouraged by so-called plus-size beauty pageants. - OJ Ompi