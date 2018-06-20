Businessman and reality TV star Musa Mseleku may be one of the leaders assisting and uplifting his community but he says he is not tempted to join the list of celebs looking to join politics.

The Uthando Nesthembu star recently teamed up with the local government in Umzumbe‚ KZN to launch a tourism program that now lets people have guided tours of the family's traditional homestead and has worked with the MEC of health in the province on a number of initiatives.

But speaking to TshisaLIVE this week‚ Musa said that for all the good he does in the community‚ he doesn't see himself in politics in the future.

"At this stage‚ I have no intention to go into politics. I lack the courage and ambition. I want to start foundations not political parties.