Polygamist Musa to pay for 8 wedding ceremonies

By Chrizelda Kekana - 26 January 2018 - 09:51
Polygamist Musa Mseleku, seen here with his wives Nokukhanya, Busisiwe, Mbali and Thobile, has welcomed the Constitutional Court ruling. / Veli Nhlapo
Polygamist Musa Mseleku, seen here with his wives Nokukhanya, Busisiwe, Mbali and Thobile, has welcomed the Constitutional Court ruling. / Veli Nhlapo

Twitter was left shook by the logistics of having eight weddings after it was revealed that polygamist Musa Mseleku and his wives‚ who were legally married did not have any official ceremonies.

Uthando Nes'thembu viewers sympathised with Musa who has to pay for eight ceremonies - four traditional and four white weddings.

On last night's episode of the show it emerged that each wife wanted separate ceremonies so Musa had to figure out how to make them happy.

As usual‚ MaCele (first wife) was not happy that Musa planned to give everyone weddings and she made it clear that she would not attend the ceremonies.

All the wives said they wanted their separate days to shine‚ with the exception to Twitter's national treasure‚ MaKhumalo‚ who said she didn't mind sharing her wedding day.

Twitter felt like Musa was in full 'Oprah mode': 'You get a wedding! You get a wedding! Everybody gets a wedding!"

Twitter had the right memes for the situation:

 

