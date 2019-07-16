Women want to pay to date Musa Mseleku

The number of women set to go on a date with Mzansi's most wanted married man, Musa Mseleku, has increased due to the high demand following the Vodacom Durban July.

Organisers of the Bachelor-style group date with Mseleku, titled "In Pursuit of Number 5", have confirmed that an additional 10 women have been selected to wine and dine with the reality star.

Sihle Seleke, who is putting together Mzansi Magic reality TV star Mseleku's date, told Sunday World that she was offered more money by "desperate" women wanting to meet the polygamist following the Durban horse-racing jamboree last weekend.

Earlier this month, 10 women were expected to pay R5,000 each in exchange for a dinner date with the celebrity polygamist at an undisclosed venue on July 19.

However, things had been reviewed by the organisers who reopened the submissions last week.

"In the beginning it was only for 10 women, but then after the Durban July experience, women were complaining that it was not fair and that we had put up the poster at night," Seleke said.