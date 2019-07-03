Musa Mseleku's date with 10 ladies sold out

The large number of SA women offering themselves to polygamist Musa Mseleku on social media sparked an idea which will now see 10 women going on a controversial date with him as they compete to be his fifth wife.

This is according to event organiser Sihle Seleke, who is putting together reality TV star Mseleku's date, which requires the 10 women to pay R5,000 each to participate.

The Bachelor-style group date titled "In Pursuit of Number 5" will take place at an undisclosed venue on July 19.

Although Mseleku confirmed to Sowetan that he will partake in the date, he referred all enquiries to Seleke who spoke of Mseleku as Mzansi's Hugh Hefner.

Seleke is his social media manager and she came up with the idea after seeing the number of women that slide into Mseleku's DMs [direct messages].

"On a daily basis [they] offer certain services and want a lot from him based on what's been put out there," Seleke said.