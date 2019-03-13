Uthando Nes'thembu's Musa: There's absolutely no trouble in my paradise

Musa Mseleku has laughed off the reports that two of his wives had left him. In an interview with TshisaLive he said that his family was shocked to read the reports and can't think of even one thing that may have lead people to that conclusion.

Musa and his four wives found fame as the stars of the Mzansi Magic reality show, Uthando Nes'thembu. He and his wives, MaMkhulu, MaNgwabe, MaYeni and MaKhumalo have shared their lifestyle with the country and demonstrate how they navigate life in a polygamous setting.

According to Isolezwe, two wives left Musa after he sided with another, MaKhumalo, in a fight allegedly about MaKhumalo bringing in another woman believed to be her surrogate.

Musa has confirmed that there is no such thing.

"There's absolutely no trouble in my paradise. It's a myth, a lie ... there's no trouble at all. MaYeni and MaNgwabe are still happy ekhaya, so are my other wives."