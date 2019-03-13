Uthando Nes'thembu's Musa: There's absolutely no trouble in my paradise
Musa Mseleku has laughed off the reports that two of his wives had left him. In an interview with TshisaLive he said that his family was shocked to read the reports and can't think of even one thing that may have lead people to that conclusion.
Musa and his four wives found fame as the stars of the Mzansi Magic reality show, Uthando Nes'thembu. He and his wives, MaMkhulu, MaNgwabe, MaYeni and MaKhumalo have shared their lifestyle with the country and demonstrate how they navigate life in a polygamous setting.
According to Isolezwe, two wives left Musa after he sided with another, MaKhumalo, in a fight allegedly about MaKhumalo bringing in another woman believed to be her surrogate.
Musa has confirmed that there is no such thing.
"There's absolutely no trouble in my paradise. It's a myth, a lie ... there's no trouble at all. MaYeni and MaNgwabe are still happy ekhaya, so are my other wives."
Musa said despite occasional trips that his wives made to other places, as many people do in life, the whole family is always together.
"Look, one thing that people should know about my family is that we talk about everything together. My wives all have domestic workers who assist them with chores and other things, as to how people decided that MaKhumalo's domestic worker was her surrogate. Hai, I don't know. She's just her helper."
But has the family spoken about getting a surrogate for MaKhumalo, who has publicly spoken about her infertility problems?
Musa said it wasn't an item on their agenda, at least not at the moment.
"At this stage, surrogacy is not something the family has looked at, so I can't just say my thoughts on it. I can't say it's been raised or discussed. It would be premature for me to say anything on the subject. So for now, no, we aren't looking at that as an option."
Musa said his family is excited about the upcoming season of Uthando Nes'thembu and he was still one of the happiest men alive with his four gorgeous wives.
