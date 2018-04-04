Musa Mseleku on why his 'healing powers' don't work on MaKhumalo
Musa Mseleku has responded to a barrage of questions surrounding why his apparent 'healing powers' has not helped MaKhumalo‚ who is unable to have children.
Musa told TshisaLIVE that even though he would give anything to be able to "heal" MaKhumalo‚ it was out of his hands as his powers were controlled by God.
"People will be shocked to discover that MaKhumalo herself has a spiritual gift and a gift doesn't always allow you to enjoy or have things that you want the most‚ especially if you don't accept it. So I can't just super impose my beliefs on her."
Uthando Nes'thembu fans have watched with sadness as the polygamy themed reality show revealed that Musa's third wife couldn't have kids.
They even went to an extent of hosting a prayer session to ask God to help her conceive.
The polygamist said everything was up to God as his healing powers came from him.
"I've laid hands on people and they got healed while they have been others who did not heal. That is how a gift works; it's not me healing these people it is God's healing through me. Therefore‚ just because I really want a person to be healed‚ maybe like I do for MaKhumalo‚ it is still up to God."
Musa also shared that MaKhumalo had a gift that she had to accept and that all would work out as per God's plan for his third wife.
"People will be shocked when it is revealed that MaKhumalo actually has a big gift herself. A gift will remind you that you are not God but merely a human being and you are still subjected to the natural laws of God. People that understand spiritual things will understand."
In the meantime‚ he said the family appreciated all the prayers from the fans and hoped that they would get to share a happy ending for MaKhumalo with them one day.