Musa shocked to learn he's got a 'fifth wife'
Businessman and reality TV star Musa Mseleku was shocked to learn that the internet had given him a "fifth wife" recently‚ after a visitor to their homestead in KZN was pictured with her arm around him.
The picture was shared on social media‚ alongside captions suggesting that the Uthando Nes'thembu star had got the approval of his other wives to take another partner.
We were just like:
Musa told TshisaLIVE that everyone is losing their minds for nothing‚ because the visitor was just there for the launch of a tourism program that now lets people have guided tours of the family's traditional homestead.
"I didn't know anything about this until I was told there was a picture of her and me. She was just at my house last week because we had visitors launching our tourism route. She's not wife number five‚" he said with a laugh.
So is a new wife even on the cards?
Fans of the reality show had a heart attack when during the last season of the show‚ Musa seemed to suggest taking another wife. His application was denied by his other wives though.
"There are no plans for that right now. We are all too focused on business ventures. We are relaunching our book and we have just opened a tourism route. Those are what we are worrying about‚ not another addition to the family‚" he added this week.