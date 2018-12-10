Political drama: from JZ's demise, to EFF BLF hypocrisy, to shapelessness of DA

The picture of a manacled Duduzane in court convinced more people that, indeed, a new dawn was in town. Suddenly people wanted to be messengers, by raising their hands and say: "Thuma mina."

Amid the scepticism that accompanied the retention of some of Zuma's rotten apples in Ramaphosa's cabinet, there were signs that the tree was beginning to shake. Pravin Gordan kicked out some Gupta deployees at Eskom, Transnet and other places.

As all this was happening, Jimmy Manyi, the undertaker, was busy burying a Gupta TV channel and their newspaper on the other side of town. Alas, the funeral was attended by the poor Manyi alone.

And then the state capture commission took off. There was bombshell after bombshell, blasting off the sheepskin with which Nhlanhla Nene had wrapped himself for many years. Nene left cabinet to join fellow scoundrels like Mosebenzi Zwane in the hall of infamy.

The climax of state capture evidence was delivered by Ngoako Ramatlhodi, painting the picture of the grip the Guptas had on Zuma as that of a python tightening its coils around a "finished" victim.

In the midst of all this drama, a VBS report dropped like a boulder from the ceiling, smashing the polished table around which criminals were enjoying their delicious loot.

Suddenly the unity of opposites was revealed; Andile Mngxitama and Julius Malema found themselves marching against one enemy: Pravin Gordhan.

The VBS saga revealed the shocking truth that Zuma and the EFF have been eating from the same stinky pot.

Malema and his deputy, "Fraud" Shivambu, are still running like headless chickens, trying hard to make you and I believe the propaganda that the EFF is an anti-corruption crusader on behalf of poor black people.

The harder Malema and Shivambu try to dupe the public, the more evidence of their dealings with cigarette smugglers come out.

It now makes sense that Malema has said nothing against Tom Moyane, the thug that protected cigarette smugglers at SA Revenue Service. EFF chairman Advocate Dali Mpofu SC even defends Moyane.