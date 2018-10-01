The age of the shopping mall is upon us... and white men still rule

That South Africa's economy is in deep trouble is obvious. What is little known is the evolution of our economy. How did we get here?

In a nutshell, our economy has undergone four phases: the age of the farm, the age of the mine, the age of the factory, and the age of the shopping mall.

The period between 1652 and 1867 was the age where people relied on farming before the discovery of gold and diamonds.

Other than limited commercial farming in the Cape - which serviced ships headed for the East - there was virtually no market for agricultural produce in SA. People farmed to eat.

White men later introduced education in the first half of the 19th century, excluding the majority of Africans, except for a paucity who received limited missionary education.

The second phase, the age of the mine, stretched from the 1860s to the 1940s.

During this time mining was the biggest contributor to SA's gross domestic product.

Diamonds, gold, platinum and other minerals were mined and shipped off mainly to Europe.

In the age of the mine, access to education by white children became almost universal. White people owned the mines and Africans provided labour.

The foundations of the third phase, the age of the factory, were laid out by the introduction of both Eskom and Iscor, now known as ArcelorMittal South Africa, in the 1920s.