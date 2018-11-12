Under Trump, America is no longer the champion of freedom

Many people in South Africa laugh when Donald Trump screams at a journalist in the US, thinking that such crazy behaviour has nothing to do with us dark fellows in Africa.

The anti-imperialist sentiment runs very deep in the psychology of most Africans. It is therefore tempting to celebrate when a former superpower, the US, experiences the kind of leadership madness we have long been used to on our continent. Carried away by a strong current of vengeful sentimentalism, most Africans lose sight of the meaning of America in their own political lives.

The idea of freedom, the impulse and desire to be the master of your own destiny, is fundamentally a Western idea. It runs counter to communism and African communalism. Life under communism, according to Karl Marx, must unfold under a dictatorship of the proletariat. In African communalism, life is lived under the dictatorship of a traditional leader.

In a communist setting, the individual has no choice; you must either submit to a mob of workers or to communist leaders who anoint each other in conferences where the individual has no say. Look at China, for example.

Under African communalism, the individual has no choice but to submit to the madness of an unelected idiot who usually amasses riches and wives while the rest of society watches. Look at Swaziland, for instance.

In the West, human beings fought to reclaim what Tomas Paine called the rights of man - the idea that the individual is the supreme sovereign, and therefore that the organisation and government of society must be subordinated to the will of the people.

The idea of individual freedom originated in ancient Greece, and was later embraced by most of Western Europe. Under imperialism and colonialism, the Europeans denied colonised peoples of the very fundamental rights of man Europeans themselves held dear. This was a result of racism, the belief that only Caucasians are fully human.