EFF popularity thrives on back of jobless and uneducated youth

A few days after the EFF was formed, I was invited to debate its radical platform with its leader Julius Malema on an e.tv breakfast show.

In the off-camera banter, our TV anchor smiled and teased Malema: "Julius, they say it is cold outside the ANC. Is it true?" Malema giggled: "Ha ha ha. we are trying to make it warm." And that was the end of the small talk.

Since then, the EFF went on to become an influential player in South African politics. The party shook up parliament by introducing uncanny theatrics, such as red overalls and clownish drama.

So influential did the EFF become that people in the ANC who wanted the public to know secrets leaked them to Malema. And thus the young man's tweets acquired a status not very dissimilar to the biblical book of Revelations.

From the beginning, the EFF was blessed with gifted propagandists. They engineered public psychology to regard their party as an anti-corruption crusader. In this crafty public relations game, Jacob Zuma was eaten like manna from heaven.

The EFF also understood that more than two decades of democracy in SA had produced a large reservoir of uneducated, jobless young black people who were disgruntled with the ANC. Thus the party invented tantalising slogans for the disillusioned: nationalisation of mines, land expropriation without compensation and so on.