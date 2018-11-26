Ramaphosa juggles the rotten apples while the stink gets worse

When it was made known that President Cyril Ramaphosa would announce a cabinet reshuffle, the public became expectant.

That two vacancies had arisen in the executive was well known, but it is not these vacancies that aroused public anxiety.

The public had two expectations: that Ramaphosa would remove rotten apples and rid his cabinet of ministers who collect fat salaries while doing nothing.

The most stinking of the rotten apples include Bathabile Dlamini and Nomvula Mokonyane. The former mismanaged social grants and lied under oath. The latter bankrupted the department of water affairs and did nothing to help the SABC get out of its current financial problems

Sitting side by side with these rotten apples are ministers who are driven to the office every day either to polish their nails or to read magazines.