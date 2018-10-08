Wonders of human mind is what differentiates man from beast

In his essay on Reading and Books, the great German philosopher Arthur Schopenhauer makes a timeless observation so apposite about most wealthy people today: "Rich men who are ignorant live for their pleasure only, and resemble a beast."

Think of a cow amidst lush pasture. It eats, drinks, sleeps, gives birth and eventually lands on our plates in small pieces as fillet, sirloin, T-bone and so on.

A human being does not end up in pieces on a plate; our end takes the form of a small quantity of ashes or nothingness underground.

That a cow was once fat means absolutely nothing beyond the moment when we enjoy the steak that marks the last traces of the forgotten cow's existence. And the whole story ends right there.

It is true that we can trace a departed cow by linking those that live to the ancestor-cows whose steaks we have enjoyed some years ago. This is the sense in which we can speak of the continuity of cowness in the same way we speak of humanity as a continuing phenomenon.

But cows have no meaning beyond eating, sleeping, giving birth or any other nature-ordained impulses that drive their lives.

What distinguishes man from beast is his capability, nay, choice to rise above the dictates of nature by combing the reified products of his mind with those of nature to embody his existence long after his body has taken the form of ashes or nothingness underground.