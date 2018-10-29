Dilemma at the ballot: Who to vote for as corruption defines SA

South Africa's politics today is depressing. It will be very hard for voters next year to decide which party to vote for.

Truth be told, our country has three political choices: the ANC, DA or EFF. The other smaller parties receive sympathy votes from goodhearted people who do not want to see Bantu Holomisa, Mangosuthu Buthelezi or Themba Godi eat dust in Mthatha, Mahlabathini or Bushbuckridge.

The summary of our depressing story is that the ANC is a massive national university of corruption. It has produced excellent graduates who have passed their corruptionology studies with distinction: the EFF. The DA continues to fight for its dear life in a racial intensive care unit.

The ANC has corrupted South Africa beyond repair. The virus is thuma mina drug resistant. If you want to see the best of ANC corruption, go to local government. In ANC-run municipalities, you will never get a job or tender without political connections.

Candidates for municipal positions are screened to ensure that they comply with the party's lowest corruption standards. Go to any ANC-run municipality and ask any honest procurement official to tell you the truth - if there are still such honest officials.