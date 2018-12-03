Ramaphosa uses 'experience wool' to woo unemployed youth

The ANC has figured it out that the youth, particularly university students, are disgruntled with the party due to many years of unfulfilled employment promises.

The ANC wants students and unemployed graduates to swallow the idea that they are not getting jobs because of the lack-of-experience requirement.

Thus, the party wants to create a picture in the minds of unemployed graduates, and university students, that with the relaxation of the experience requirement, graduates will now walk into government jobs.

A few gullible students will fall for this trick. Those who can think will not fail to see that this is an empty gimmick that won't create jobs.

Strip it to its practical meaning if you want to see its hollow core. Now that Ramaphosa has decided to drop the experience requirement, will all university graduates be shortlisted for jobs in the government? If they are indeed shortlisted, how many will get jobs?

Ramaphosa and his minister of public administration, Ayanda Dlodlo, will not answer these questions. For they know their government has no jobs waiting to be filled by inexperienced university graduates.

The truth, dear university student, is that the South African government is broke. It is battling to rescue the SABC, which is set to retrench over a thousand experienced employees. If the national broadcaster plans to offload experienced employees, what chance does an inexperienced graduate stand?